Jacksonville shooter’s targets revealed: Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly

Ryan Christopher Palmeter's disturbing writings reportedly included a list of potential targets, which, as stated by Rolling Stone and reported by aceshowbiz.com, featured individuals like Em and MGK

By IANS Updated On - 01:35 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Los Angeles: Rappers Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly could have met their demise at the hands of a cold-blooded gunman, who was behind a recent mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

In his chilling writings, Ryan Christopher Palmeter listed a slew of his potential targets, including Em and MGK, according to Rolling Stone, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12): Stared the abyss (being ni–dly) and the abyss stared back (becoming a n****r),” he wrote.

He appeared to express his disdain for the “Slim Shady” rhymer as writing: “Walks the edge of n****r lover and honorary n****r. Fell off not because his new stuff sucked but because the lyrics were gay annoying liberal s**t. ROE for Total N****r Death is to include Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12) as a valid target and he is to be killed on sight.”

Similar to Eminem, Ryan wanted MGK “to be killed on sight” and he may have been close enough to assassinate the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker. “Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly): Honorable n****r. To be killed on sight like Eminem because I didn’t get a shot at him up in Ohio,” so he claimed.

Neither reps for both artists nor FBI have commented on the chilling writings.

Ryan opened fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, August 26. He shot and killed himself after he barricaded himself in an office.

Three victims in the incident, which is believed to be racially profiled, are identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19; and Jerrald Gallion, 29. All of them were black. The case is currently under investigation as a hate crime.