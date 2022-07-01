Jacqueline Fernandez is killing it in a red high-slit dress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:48 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Popularly known as a sunshine girl, Jacqueline Fernandez is definitely an actor who always steals the show with her hot avatars. And the diva is yet again here to catch the eyeballs with her hotness.

Recently, taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some really hot pictures in which she wore a red hot high-slit dress while rising the temperature with her sensual expressions. She posed it for a luxury footwear brand. She further added in the caption — “@ajiouxe now screening @aquazzura exclusively in India.”

Currently, the actor is running busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ while she recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan on behalf of her NGO ‘You Only Live Once’.

Apart from that, Jacqueline is gearing up for the release of her upcoming ‘Vikrant Rona’. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and in ‘Ram Setu’, along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.