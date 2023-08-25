Jacques Kallis predicts Jos Buttler as leading run-scorer for World Cup 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) star was instrumental in England's World Cup victory in 2019. After Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket, he took over the captaincy.

By ANI Published Date - 10:32 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Dubai: Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis predicted England‘s captain Jos Buttler as the leading run-scorer in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning on October 5. The defending champions England will play the opening game of the tournament against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. In the video posted by ICC on their Instagram, the legendary all-rounder said, “I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer. An outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions. Along with England having a good World Cup, I think he is going to be the one guy that stands up.

Buttler has 4647 runs in 138 One-Day Internationals for England. He has 24 half-centuries and 11 tonnes to his name, with an average of 41.49 and a strike rate of 117.94.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, he had scored 312 runs in nine innings, with one century and two fifties, including a knock of 59 in finals against New Zealand.

Buttler has captained England in 23 One-Day Internationals, winning 11 and losing 11.