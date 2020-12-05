Jadeja ruled out, Shardul comes in

Shardul Thakur has been named in the squad as his replacement

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja, who was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first T20 match, has suffered a concussion and ruled out of the remainder of the T20 series, the Board of Control for Cricket India said on Friday. Shardul Thakur has been named in the squad as his replacement.

“Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on 4th December 2020. The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series,” said the BCCI statement.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India’s T20I squad,” it added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .