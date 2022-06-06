Jagtial: Crocodile kills sheep at Peddacheruvu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Jagtial: Crocodile killed a sheep in Peddacheruvu of Kothadampalli of Mallapur mandal on Monday.

According to villagers, when the sheep went to the village tank to quench its thirst, the crocodile attacked on it and killed it. Sheep was found dead when the shepherd rushed to the tank. Crocodile might have come to Peddacheruvu along with flood water reaching the tank due to heavy rains that hit the area during the last rainy season, villagers opined and wanted the forest officials to shift crocodile from the village tank.