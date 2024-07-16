Jagtial: LPG cylinder explodes in house, no casualties reported

16 July 2024

Jagtial: An LGP cylinder exploded in a house at Paidipalli of Velgatur mandal on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the house of one Satyam. Thick smoke and fire spread from the house. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of blast and informed the matter to police and Fire Department. Knowing about the incident, fire staff rushed the spot and doused the fire.