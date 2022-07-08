Jagtial man’s two fighting wives delay his funeral by two days over property

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Jagtial: Dispute between two wives over sharing of property delayed the final rites of a person by two days. Funeral was performed after the land dispute was settled. This bizarre incident took place in Korutla town on Thursday. Former sarpanch of Ilapur of Korutla mandal, Mamidi Narsimhulu (55) migrated to Korutla town two decades ago and settled in the town. He sustained severe head injury as he fell in the bathroom one week ago.

His family members shifted him to a private hospital Karimnagar from where he had been referred to in Hyderabad where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning.

While making arrangements for final rites in Korutla town, relatives of the second wife prevented the process and refused to allow the funeral till the property issue was settled. They questioned as to how the deadman’s second wife and her daughter would live since Narsimhulu had registered the entire property in the name of the first wife and her children, they questioned.

Based on the objection, family members stalled the funeral and kept the body in a freezer. The issue was solved with family members of the first wife assuring to register three acres of land available in Thakkallapalli, Kathalapur mandal in the name of the second wife’s daughter. Final rites of Narsimhulu were held after the registration process was completed in Kathalapur revenue office on Thursday. Narsimhulu, who had run a tours and travels agency in Korutla, has amassed huge property.