Jagtial: Metpalli police arrest bike lifter; 20 bikes recovered

Producing the accused before the media in Metpalli police station on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar explained the modus operandi of the bike lifter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 09:20 PM

Jagtial: Metpalli police arrested an inter-district bike lifter and two purchasers and recovered 20 two wheeler vehicles (Rs 6 lakh worth) from them.

Producing the accused before the media in Metpalli police station on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar explained the modus operandi of the bike lifter.

While conducting vehicle checking near Venkatraopet on Saturday, Metpalli police found a person moving under suspicious circumstances.

On questioning, he revealed his name as Manne Laxman from Gummiryala, Yergatla mandal of Nizamabad district and confessed to the crime of lifting bikes.

Laxman, who used to work as a tractor driver, stopped the profession as one of his legs got fractured in an accident. Addicted to liquor and leading a lavish life, he decided to earn money in an easy way and started lifting bikes.

He used to select crowded areas such as markets, hospitals, bus stands and shopping areas and lift bikes which were not locked by their owners in a hurry. He also used to use a few fake keys to steal two-wheelers.

A total of 20 bikes including 13 in Jagtial district and seven in Nizamabad district were lifted by him during the last one year.

He used to make money by selling them to Mohammad Mohsin and Abdul Rasheed from Ponkal, Mamada mandal of Nirmal district. He sold ten bikes each to Mohsin and Rasheed at a price of between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

Based on the information given by Laxman, police arrested Mohsin and Rasheed.