Jagtial police constitutes anti-human trafficking unit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

File Photo of Jagtial SP Sindhu Sharma

Jagtial: Jagtial district police have constituted anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) to check human trafficking and sexual violence against women and children. An Inspector rank officer was deployed to monitor AHTU activities.

Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma, in a press note released on Friday, asked the people to approach AHTU if they notice human trafficking, online and offline sexual harassment, child labour, bonded labour, forcible begging, illegal adoption of children, domestic violence, marriage related frauds, cybercrimes, NRIs harassment and others. The SP asked the women and girls to dial 100 or contact AHTU inspector Kiran by dialing 9440795588 if they have any problems.

