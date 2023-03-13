Jagtial: Sarpanch lodges complaint against former collector for not clearing pending bills

A village sarpanch has lodged a complaint with District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha against the former collector G Ravi, accusing him of not clearing pending bills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

A village sarpanch has lodged a complaint with District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha against the former collector G Ravi, accusing him of not clearing pending bills

Jagtial: A village sarpanch has lodged a complaint with District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha against the former collector G Ravi, accusing him of not clearing pending bills.

Sarpanch Thuniki Narsaiah from Dammaiahpeta of Kodimyal mandal submitted a representation to officials during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme held at the IDOC here on Monday. Narsaiah said Ravi had assured him to clear bills immediately if a 150 metre-compound wall of a primary school taken up under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme was completed. Though the works were completed three months ago, the bills were not cleared, he said, adding that he was in financial trouble as he had constructed the wall by borrowing money from private money lenders.

He requested the Collector Yasmeen Basha to take steps to clear his pending bills.

Also Read Medak municipal chairman complains of death threat from miller