Medak municipal chairman complains of death threat from miller

Medak Municipal Chairman lodged a complaint with police, stating that a rice miller was threatening to get him killed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Medak Municipal Chairman Chandrapal is filing a complaint in Medak town Police Station on Monday.

Medak: Medak Municipal Chairman T Chandrapal has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that a rice miller, Sridhar Gupta, was threatening to get him killed by hiring Bihari criminals.

Chandrapal also said Gupta had threatened to kill both Joint Collector B Ramesh and District Civil Supplies officer K Srinivas.

The Municipal Commissioner, who is also president of the Medak District Millers Welfare Association, lodged the complaint with the One Town Police and also at the Superintendent of Police’s office on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Chandrapal said Gupta, who was milling government purchased paddy in his three rice mills, was transporting the paddy to the Civil Supplies Corporation instead of sending 20 per cent of the total rice to the Food Corporation of India.

The millers had complained about this to the Additional Collector and Civil Supplies Officer, who asked officials to follow guidelines and ensure action. Since then, Gupta was sending messages threatening to kill him, Chandrapal said.

He urged the SP to register a criminal case against Gupta.