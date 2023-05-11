Jagtial: Tarpaulin in demand to protect paddy from rain

Since more rains are predicted, farmers are rushing to procure tarpaulin covers to protect their crops from the rains and to dry the paddy as well

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Govindu's wife Aadilaxmi preparing tarpaulins

Jagtial: In the wake of unseasonal rains for the last few weeks, the demand for tarpaulin covers has gone up in the district. The farming community is much worried with the rains hitting the State towards the end of the harvesting season.

While the paddy stocked in paddy procurement centres was soaked in the rain at several places due to lack of protective measures, paddy was washed away by rain water in many places. Now, since more rains are predicted, farmers are rushing to procure tarpaulin covers to protect their crops from the rains and to dry the paddy as well. Though the procurement centre officials are making available a few tarpaulin covers at the centres, there are not enough to provide them to each and every farmer who brings the harvested crop to the centres.

Farmers are therefore approaching private persons to take tarpaulin covers on rent. This, however, has become an additional burden for the farmers since each tarpaulin cover comes at Rs.15 to Rs.20 per day. In the present weather conditions, it is not possible to dry crop in one or two days. Under normal circumstances, it takes at least one week to dry the crop. Now, with the rains coming intermittently, a farmer has to take a tarpaulin cover on rent for a week, forcing him to pay at least Rs.140.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a farmer from Pegadapalli, Rajaiah said it has become an additional burden for them since they have to spend Rs.1,000 on renting tarpaulin covers. The manufacturers, who used to charge Rs.10 per day, have increased the rent charges on the pretext of an increase in the price of material cost, he said.

On the other hand, a few families from Andhra Pradesh have migrated to the district and are engaged in the manufacture of tarpaulin covers here. A native of Guntur, Kutumbam Govind, is one of those. Govind says he stays here for two months each during the Yasangi and Vanakalam seasons. He was earning Rs.1,000 to Rs.1,500 per day by renting out tarpaulins covers to farmers in the district, he says.

