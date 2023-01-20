Unseasonal rains ahead in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

IMD predicts light rainfall in parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: After reeling under intense cold conditions, Hyderabad could witness unseasonal rains towards the end of the month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance could trigger rains in the city from next week. Hailstorm, too, is expected during the period.

From January 26, a partly cloudy sky with haze will persist with moderate to heavy rains for almost three days. Until the arrival of the wet spell, cold conditions will keep a steady grip over the city as the average minimum temperature could dip below 20 degrees Celsius.

As per the Met department, Hyderabad, witnessed a ‘normal’ northeast monsoon season (October to December) with 148.5 mm rainfall against the usual mark of 157.1 mm. Usually, winter rains are negligible in the city. However, in 2020, it witnessed record rainfall of 36.8 mm.

A similar weather condition is likely to prevail in other districts, too. North Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, are likely to be most affected by heavy rains and crop damage is expected, too.