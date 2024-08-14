Jagtial: Two-year-old boy kidnapped in Metpalli

Police report that daily wage laborers Raju and Lakshmi were living in Dubbavada with their children, Ammulu and Shiva. While Ammulu and Shiva were heading to the grocery store, an unknown person on a bike approached them, gave Rs 20 to Ammulu to buy chocolates, and then fled with Shiva as she went to the shop.

Jagtial: A two-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped in Metpalli town on Tuesday night. Unknown person kidnapped the boy while he was going to a grocery store along with his sister.

According to the police, daily wage labourers Raju and Lakshmi were staying in Dubbavada with their children, Ammulu and Shiva.

While Ammulu and Shiva were going to the grocery store, an unknown person on a bike stopped them and gave Rs 20 to the girl, asking her to purchase chocolates. As she went to the shop, he fled with the boy.

After searching for the boy in the locality, the parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Police are examining CCTV footage to trace the child.