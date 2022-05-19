Jagtial: Unknown caller posing as ACB official demands money from Tahsildars

Jagtial: An anonymous caller posing as a DSP of Anti-Corruption Bureau, demanding Rs 10 lakh from some Tahsildars in the district created tension among official circles. Surprisingly, the caller managed to get contact numbers of Tahsildhars through sub-inspectors of concerned mandals. Moreover, instead of contacting them directly, he made phone calls to Tahsildars after alerting them about his call through SIs.

Panicked over the incident, a few Tahsildhars informed the matter to the police. They breathed easy when police proved it as a fake call being made by an unknown person from Bengaluru. Tahsildars from Mallial, Pegadapalli and Gollapalli reportedly got calls from the unknown person on Wednesday. Mallial Tahsildhar Sujatha informed the matter to Jagtial DSP Prakash.

Audio conversation held between unknown persons and Mallial Tahsildhar’s husband went viral on Thursday. According to a police source, initially, Sujatha got a phone call from SI who informed that ACB DSP wanted to talk to her. After SI rang off, she got a call from an unknown person, who threatened her stating that they had received a number of complaints against her.

While she was trying to question what kind of complaints they got, he sought her husband’s mobile number to talk with him in detail. Though she tried to convince him that her husband is not aware about her office matters, he wanted to talk only with her husband. After contacting her husband, an unknown person threatened to arrest his wife if Rs 10 lakh was not handed over within one hour. Panicked over an unknown person’s warning, Tahsildhar’s husband requested for more time since it was not possible to arrange such a big amount within such a short period.

He promised to arrange the amount by mortgaging his wife’s gold ornaments after she came home from office. When he replied that his wife has 10 to 15 tulas of gold, an unknown person questioned as to how he could get Rs 10 lakh with that meager quantity of gold. The Tahsildar’s husband replied that he would arrange the remaining amount by requesting others. When he asked where he should bring the amount, an unknown person dropped the phone by informing that he would call again at 6 pm.

Suspicious over the attitude of the unknown person, she informed the matter to Jagtial DSP Prakash, who proved it as a fake call being made by an unknown person from Bangalore. Giving reply to a message, Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma informed that they have begun investigation by registering the case. Informing that they have some clues, she said that police teams were on the job to trace the accused.