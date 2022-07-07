Jai Bhatia gets candid about his web show backed by Merry Christmas makers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Actor and fitness and fashion influencer Jai Bhatia is an inspiration to today’s generation. He accomplished some incredible work at a young age for print and television advertisements, as well as collaborations with Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Bhatia is presently engaged in a number of interesting projects.

Actor Jai Bhatia attended the New York City Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film School. Ranbir Kapoor is one of his favourite actors, and he wants to continue playing interesting roles like him. Jai is very dedicated to his acting and his work as a fashion and fitness influencer.

Jai Bhatia signed up for a new web show that is handled by the makers of Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas is an upcoming Hindi film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. The makers of Jai’s web show had earlier produced Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte’s thriller comedy, Andhadhun (2018).

When asked about his web show and acting career, Jai shares, “I feel blessed to work with such amazing people. It makes me happy as an actor that such a brilliant team thinks I will bring justice to the character they expect me to play. These producers have given some good content for Indian audience. I hope, with the web show, I become a part of something more exceptional.”

When asked about what kind of roles he wishes to play in future, actor Jai Bhatia states, “I am open to doing all kinds of roles. As an actor, one should be ready to do the characters they think will bring the best out of them. I don’t want to be too picky about my projects. If I do selective work, it won’t give me a chance to shine as an actor. But I hope that I get to be a part of action and thriller movies/shows. I am a dancer, so I would also love to do a dance movie.”