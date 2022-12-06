JaiBhim trends on Mahaparinirvan Divas as netizens pay tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar

Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Every year December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The chief architect of the Indian Constitution passed away on December 6, 1956. People across the country are observing his 66th death anniversary today.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 6 December 22
Hyderabad: Every year, December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The chief architect of the Indian Constitution passed away on December 6, 1956.

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. BR Ambedkar fought for the eradication of untouchability and advocated for gender equality. The Government of India conferred on him the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1990.

People across the country are observing his 66th death anniversary today. President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to Babasaheb at the Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, among others, also paid floral tributes to Babasaheb in New Delhi.

His followers are also taking to Twitter to pay a tribute to the Father of the Indian Constitution. And with scores of tweets, #JaiBhim started trending on Twitter since today morning.

“Humble tributes to Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Death Anniversary. Remembering our existential father,” wrote a user.

“Tributes to #BharatRatna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas (sic),” wrote another.

“Hats off to Ambedkar, secular, refined, and great leader of the world’s largest democracy,” a third user said.

