#JaiBhim trends on Mahaparinirvan Divas as netizens pay tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Every year, December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The chief architect of the Indian Constitution passed away on December 6, 1956.

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. BR Ambedkar fought for the eradication of untouchability and advocated for gender equality. The Government of India conferred on him the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1990.

People across the country are observing his 66th death anniversary today. President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to Babasaheb at the Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, among others, also paid floral tributes to Babasaheb in New Delhi.

His followers are also taking to Twitter to pay a tribute to the Father of the Indian Constitution. And with scores of tweets, #JaiBhim started trending on Twitter since today morning.

“Humble tributes to Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Death Anniversary. Remembering our existential father,” wrote a user.

“Tributes to #BharatRatna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas (sic),” wrote another.

“Hats off to Ambedkar, secular, refined, and great leader of the world’s largest democracy,” a third user said.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GG0BoXHf6L — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2022

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/WpCjx0cz7b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2022

Pay my homage to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his #MahaparinirvanDiwas. The strong foundation for a modern and inclusive India laid down by him helps us strive towards a just and fair society. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 6, 2022

06-12-2022-BSP PRESS RELEASE-BABA SAHEB DR. BHIMRAO AMBEDKAR PARINIRVAN DIWAS PHOTO pic.twitter.com/NSkxaajEmp — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 6, 2022