CM KCR extends Constitution Day greetings to people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana as well as the country on the occasion of National Constitution Day celebrated on November 26, marking the approval of the Constitution of India.

The Chief Minister said the Constitution of India, drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, treats all the citizens of the country as equal and without discrimination, irrespective of their caste, religion, class, colour and region. He said the Constitution of India is considered as the best among the written constitutions of the world as it promotes the idea that all human beings are equal.

Strengthening the federal spirit, he said the Telangana State was formed under Article 3 proposed by Dr Ambedkar in the Constitution. He said the State government was continuing the administration with the same spirit and paid a great tribute to Ambedkar by naming the new Telangana State Secretariat after him. A 125 feet high bronze statue of Ambedkar was also being erected in Hyderabad, which would be unique in the world.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the spirit of the Constitution was involved in the successful implementation of many schemes for the empowerment and protection of self-respect of the SC, ST, BC, minority and women groups, and the poor, setting an example to others. He reiterated that the Telangana government was committed to preserve the unity of India which has many regions, languages, religions and cultural traditions, promoting the unity in diversity. He vowed to safeguard the spirit of secularism and federalism provided by the Constitution of India.