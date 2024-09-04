Jainoor incident: Sirpur (T) MLA demands punishment for accused

Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu demanded the government to take stringent punishment against the accused person, who allegedly attempted to rape and murder a tribal woman in Jainoor mandal, by forming a fast-track court.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 10:19 PM

File photo of Palvai Harish Babu

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu demanded the government to take stringent punishment against the accused person, who allegedly attempted to rape and murder a tribal woman in Jainoor mandal, by forming a fast-track court.

In a statement, Harish Babu criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for failing to provide safety to tribal women. He accused the police department of being completely unable to control atrocities against tribals in Jainoor and Agency areas.

He wanted the government to extend medical support to the victim, besides severely punishing the accused to avoid recurrence of similar incidents in future.