BJP Mahila Morcha urge NHRC to conduct probe into sexual assault on a tribal woman in Jainoor

BJP Mahila Morcha State president Shilpa Reddy wrote a letter to NHRC chairperson urging him to intervene in the matter and do justice to the victim

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 05:27 PM

BJP Mahila Morcha State president Shilpa Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Mahila Morcha State unit has urged the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra to take up independent investigation into the alleged sexual assault and attempt to murder of a tribal woman in Jainoor town of Adilabad district.

The Mahila Morcha also urged the Commission to conduct a medical examination of the victim.

BJP Mahila Morcha State president Shilpa Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter to NHRC chairperson urging him to intervene in the matter and do justice to the victim.

She said the accused sexual assault the tribal woman and tried to kill her. “This is not one incident that is being reported from Asifabad. In the recent past several incidents have been reported and the BJP Mahila Morcha has raised the issues repeatedly,”she said. She urged the NHRC chairperson to immediately take up probe into the incident.