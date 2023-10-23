Jaishankar and IAEA Chief Discuss Nuclear Energy’s Developmental Impact

"MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi extends a warm welcome to DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi on his inaugural visit to India as Director-General of IAEA. The visit promises to bolster India-IAEA collaboration across various domains," shared Bagchi on 'X'.

By ANI Published Date - 04:00 PM, Mon - 23 October 23

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, the two discussed the developmental significance of nuclear energy and exchanged views on non-proliferation, international cooperation.

“Good to see my friend DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi today. Congratulated him on his reappointment. Discussed the developmental significance of nuclear energy. Also exchanged views on non-proliferation and international cooperation. India will always be a strong and reliable partner of IAEA,” the EAM wrote on ‘X’.

The IAEA Director General on Monday arrived in India on an official visit.

“Jaishankar and IAEA Chief Discuss Nuclear Energy’s Developmental Impact” The IAEA is a centre for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, as per the IAEA’s official website.

Grossi assumed office as the IAEA’s sixth Director General on December 3, 2019. In September 2023, the IAEA’s 67th General Conference approved by acclamation his reappointment to serve a second four-year term of office starting December 3, 2023.

Grossi is a diplomat with almost 40 years of experience in the fields of non-proliferation and disarmament. In 2013, he was appointed Ambassador of Argentina to Austria and Argentine Representative to the IAEA and other Vienna-based International Organizations, according to the IAEA website.

Meanwhile, India has been a founding member of the IAEA since 1957. The country has served on the IAEA’s Board of Governors since its inception.

Other members include Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, the UK and the US.