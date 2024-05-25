Jaishankar, Hardeep Puri, Bansuri Swaraj among early voters in LS polls phase 6

The party is urging voters to reach polling booths through booth-level management by its workers. Additionally, prominent leaders and candidates voted early in the morning to motivate workers and voters.

By IANS Published Date - 25 May 2024, 12:00 PM

New Delhi: Voting is underway for all seven seats in the national capital under the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to maximise voter turnout before noon.

Among those who cast their votes early in the day include Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP’s Delhi State President Virendra Sachdeva, former MP and former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir, and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj, contesting from New Delhi, voted after offering prayers at Jhandewala temple; while Harsh Malhotra, the candidate from East Delhi, cast his vote after visiting a temple.

Praveen Khandelwal, BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, candidate from South Delhi, and Yogendra Chandolia, candidate from North West Delhi, also exercised their voting rights.

To inspire public participation, several BJP leaders voted with their families. Following their votes, senior BJP leaders appealed to public to come out and vote, expressing confidence in winning all seven seats in Delhi and forming an NDA coalition government again at the Centre.

To secure victory in all seven seats in Delhi, BJP has fielded Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk, and Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are jointly contesting against BJP in Delhi, with AAP contesting four seats and Congress three seats, according to their alliance formula.