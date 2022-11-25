‘Jambalakidi Jaru Mitaya’ singer gets offer in Anand Devarakonda’s next film

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Updated On - 06:27 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Social media is extremely powerful and has the power to make someone a star; there are a few people who become celebrities overnight. One chance – the right chance – is all they need to settle down in their career. ‘Jambalakidi Jaru Mitaya’ Bharti became an overnight sensation after performing at the pre-release event of Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming film ‘Ginna’.

Now when you open Instagram, there are many people who are using her song and making some funny videos and memes making the song trend on social media. Initially, many netizens made negative comments and trolled the singer.

But call it a boon in disguise, these memes helped Bharti, who is from the Venkatagiri hamlet near Tirupati, gain popularity. Speaking to users on social media, Bharti claimed that Mohan Babu asked her to perform the song for Vishnu’s pre-release event because he was aware of the local folk tunes. She also thanked Mohan Babu for providing a platform to prove herself.

Now, the singer has been offered a song for Anand Devrakonda’s next film.