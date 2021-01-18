Jana Reddy will win Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll: Uttam Kumar

When asked if Jana Reddy’s name was officially declared as Congress candidate for the bypoll, TPCC president said media reports had already projected him as the Congress candidate

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday exuded confidence that senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy would win the by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media after attending Huzurnagar Municipal Council meeting, he said Jana Reddy was a senior leader who had always served the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency as well the State in various positions. The people of the constituency will definitely vote for Jana Reddy in the by-election, he added.

When asked if Jana Reddy’s name was officially declared as Congress candidate for the bypoll, he said media reports had already projected him as the Congress candidate. The AICC would soon take a decision on the candidate for the by-election, he quipped.

Stating that the new farm laws would impact farmers in the country, he saud the State government too has decided to scrap paddy procurement centres and announced that government will not purchase Yasangi paddy from farmers.

Women’s self help groups (SHGs) had financially benefited by successfully running paddy procurement centres, he said, adding that the decision of the State government would cause hardship not only to farmers but also SHG women and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS). “The State government should continue to purchase paddy from farmers through paddy procurement centres,” he urged.

Alleging that ruling party leaders were involved in encroachment of lands at Huzurnagar and Mattampally in the district, Uttam Kumar Reddy said TRS councilors themselves raised their voice against corruption and irregularities in Huzurnagar during the Municipal Council meeting. He said he will write to the District Collector seeking action against persons who had encroached government lands in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

