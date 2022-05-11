Jana Sena gets a jolt as its top leader joins YSRC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party of film actor Pawan Kalyan got a severe jolt with its top leader and former chairman of the party’s political affairs committee Madasu Gangadharam quitting the ranks to join the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Gangadharam met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday at Tadepalli here to join YSRCP in the presence of former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Power minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the former JSP leader alleged that Pawan Kalyan could not do anything on his own except reading out from the script prepared by others. Many had even quit their jobs to join the film actor’s party but the latter left them in the lurch, he stated. Even the present PAC chairman of the party Nadendla Manohar also misled the matinee idol saying that he could always draw crowds and there was no need to work at the village-level, he alleged.

Gangadharam disclosed that in the past, he had tried to suggest to Pawan Kalyan on the need to strengthen the party, but it was ignored. He also could not stomach the film actor deliberately resorting to mudslinging against the government based on some reports. which was why he distanced himself from the party during the past few months.

Noting that his son Madasu Pawan was already in the YSRCP, Gangadharam said he would work hard for the party whether or not he was entrusted with any responsibility or position.