Jangaon Collector organises treat for polling staff

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: Appreciating the hard work put in by polling staff during the Lok Sabha elections, Jangaon Collector Rizwan Basha Shaik organised a special treat for the polling staff of Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, serving them food and soft drinks after the polling on May 13 at a function hall in Palakurthi.

The video of the feast went viral on social media, with people appreciating the efforts of the collector, though a few raised eyebrows as well. The Collector had posted the video on his official handle ‘X’ platform. “Not a marriage or a function. It is a celebration of the festival of elections. Food arrangements done at a reception centre in Jangaon district. Polling parties had a great time after depositing the poll material,” he posted.

According to in-charge District Public Relation Officer (DPRO) M Srinivas Rao, the District Collector wanted to provide a good treat to the polling staff for successfully conducting the polling, hence he decided to organise a dinner at a function hall in Palakurthi. “The Collector wanted to make the polling staff feel special, and therefore the ambience that a big function hall provides was created,” he said.

On eyebrows being raised over some bottles in the videos, he clarified that the decorated bottles shown in the video were cool drinks and sodas and asserted that no liquor was served to the staff. Vegetarian food were served to the staff, Srinivas added.