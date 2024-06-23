Jangaon: Crops drying up due to negligence of electricity officials

However, despite lodging complaints with the power authorities several times to replace it, they had so far not taken any action in that direction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 08:59 PM

Jangaon: Farmers are losing crops due to the negligence of electricity authorities in Gadda Chiluka village of Devaruppulula mandal of the district. According to local farmers, the transformer from which agriculture motors were connected, was burnt around 15 days ago.

However, despite lodging complaints with the power authorities several times to replace it, they had so far not taken any action in that direction.

About five agriculture motors were drawing power from the transformer and since it was not functioning, the farmers were not able to pump water to their fields. Due to lack of availability of water, the crops in the village were drying up and wilting.

Since there were no adequate rains in the district, the farmers had to depend on motors for water.

Farmers are forced to transport water from long distance to provide water for cattle and other purposes, they said, adding that earlier, whenever the transformers used to get burnt, they were replaced immediately by the power officials. However, over the last few months, the officials had turned lethargic and were not taking any steps to provide power for agriculture purposes, they alleged.