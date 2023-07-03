Jangaon: Errabelli helps Dalit girl to pursue her dream of becoming doctor

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao assured to provide the necessary financial assistance to Shruti through the Errabelli Charitable Trust

07:20 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Minister Errabelli felicitating NEET Ranker Ch Shruti in Hyderabad on Monday.

Jangaon: In a heartwarming turn of events, Cheripally Shruti, a Dalit girl hailing from Gudur village of Palakurthi constituency, has been provided with a golden opportunity to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

Despite her outstanding score of 454 marks in the highly competitive NEET exam that helped her to secure a 9,292 All India Rank in the SC category, financial constraints threatened to dash her aspirations. However, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s intervention has enabled Shruti to realise her dreams.

Coming from humble beginnings, Shruti’s journey has been anything but easy. Born into a family grappling with economic hardships, she defied the odds and emerged as a shining star in her community. Her exceptional performance in the NEET exam guaranteed her a coveted MBBS seat in the esteemed SC category. However, the exorbitant tuition fees stood as an insurmountable barrier, casting a shadow of uncertainty over her future. Her father Somaiah is leading the family as a mason.

News of Shruti’s predicament soon reached Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who invited her family to Hyderabad for a meeting.

The meeting on Monday proved to be a turning point for the young prodigy and her family. Minister Rao commended her parents for their relentless dedication to educating their daughter. He assured to provide the necessary financial assistance to Shruti through the Errabelli Charitable Trust, ensuring that she could pursue her medical studies without further worry.

Shruti and her family were overwhelmed with gratitude as they realized that their dreams were finally within reach. The young Dalit girl now embarks on a remarkable journey towards fulfilling her aspiration of becoming a doctor.