Paddy procurement: Jangaon marketyard closed for new arrivals

They said that three paddy purchase centres of the corporation would continue to purchase paddy and the market yard issues would not come in the way of their operations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Even as officials appealed to farmers not to bring paddy to Jangaon agriculture market yard from April 18 to 21 in view of the stocks piling up, the MSP operations are in progress at a brisk pace all over the State, according to officials of the Civil Supplies Corporation.

The overall procurement crossed five lakh tonne mark in the State on Thursday. Over 75,000 tonnes of paddy was purchased even on the day of the Sriram Navami festival.

The arrivals started picking up in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts. The paddy arrivals are expected to be over one lakh tonnes per day from next week arrangements were being made at the purchase centres accordingly.