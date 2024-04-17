Jangaon traders relent, resume paddy purchases

This is in the wake of an assurance from local authorities to withdraw the cases on the condition that such instances were not repeated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 07:59 PM

Hyderabad: Traders organisations, which threatened to stay away from paddy purchase operations in protest against the cases booked against four of them for offering less to farmers for paddy purchased from them at Jangaon, have relented and decided to resume the paddy purchases.

In fact, the traders had decided to stay away from the operations throughout the district. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, after a State-level review of MSP operations, warned them of stringent measures and take steps to ensure a fair deal to the farmers.

In view of the increasing paddy in the markets, traders were assured that no action would be initiated against them. They resumed that the purchases.