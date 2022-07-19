‘Janhvi Kapoor has no starry air around her,’ says her ‘Good Luck Jerry’ co-actor Jaswant Singh Dalal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:37 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: Jaswant Singh Dalal has given some noteworthy performances over the years with projects like ‘NH 10’, ‘A Billion Colour Story’ and the web series ‘Thinkistan’. The actor has received some good reviews for his performances in all of them and now he is all set to be seen in the next week’s OTT release, Aanand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

The film features Jaswant alongside Janhvi Kapoor, besides an ensemble cast featuring Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh and Mita Vashisht. ‘Good Luck Jerry’ marks one of Jaswant’s biggest projects till date and the actor is excited for the same.

Jaswant appreciates the humility Janhvi showed on set and he’s all praise for his co-star. “We had some script-reading sessions together and I must say Janhvi is a very honest and humble person. She doesn’t have any starry air around her even though she is a star kid and also the lead in the film. She likes to learn from everyone and is always open to suggestions from her co-actors, writers or director,” he avers.

The actor, hailing from Haryana, had attended Film and Television Institute of India before he joined the film industry, and while he and Janhvi were on set for ‘Good Luck Jerry’, they discussed his time from there, including talking about Janhvi’s two former co-actors. “We spoke a lot about my FTII days and the process of acting there. We also discussed two of my batchmates that have been Janhvi’s co-actors before, Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Verma,” he shares.

Jaswant in now eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ on July 29. The film is directed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L Rai, Subaskaran and Mahaveer Jain.