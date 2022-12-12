Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature in blue bikini top, denim skirt

In the pictures, Janhvi could be seen in a hot blue bikini top and blue denim skirt holding a coconut in her hand at a beach.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Sunday, shared a string of hot pictures from her recent Maldives trip.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a string of pictures which she captioned, “on an island in the sun .”

Janhvi completely exuded the hot bikini babe avatar and fans can’t keep calm and dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor commented, “You have just stolen my caption excuse me.”

“So Beautiful janhvi ji,” a fan commented.

Another fan commented, “wow drop dead gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janvhi was recently seen in a survival thriller film ‘Mili’ alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

The film was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It was Janhvi’s first professional collaboration with her producer father Boney Kapoor. The movie gathered decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film ‘Mr and Mrs Maahi’ opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a social drama film ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.