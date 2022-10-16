Anshula Kapoor’s pic from London receives the cutest response from Janhvi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: Despite not being an actor, Anshula Kapoor frequently makes headlines for her activities. On social media, the Kapoor siblings are fairly well-liked. Well, she keeps sharing titbits about her relationship with her father Boney Kapoor, siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor on a regular basis. When they get together for holidays and family gatherings, we love to see photos of them together.

Recently, Anshula uploaded photos of herself while she was in London. She can be seen posing in front of a pink wall. Anshula looked lovely in her pink long coat over black leggings and a black top, and she finished off her ensemble with black boots. She appears to be really joyful. Anshula commented on this photo by writing, “I mean, I just had to na! #CanYouGuessMyFavColourYet? Pink on pink on pink, (sic).”

Taking to the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Ur looking like a cutie cupcake!!!!!!!!!!!!” Other celebs, including Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, cousin Karan Boolani and her father Boney Kapoor also commented on her picture with heart emojis.