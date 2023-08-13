Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback picture of Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother and late actor Sridevi on her birth anniversary. She shared a throwback picture in which Sridevi can be seen sitting on the lap of her mother Rajeswari on the set of one of her films.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, â€œHappy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I am on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I am pushing myself hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you be happy seeing us try, in your memory.Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you are with us still. You are the reason we keep going.. hope you are having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today, she added.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she’s known for her roles in films such as ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’ and ‘English Vinglish’, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Janhvi was recently seen in the movie Bawaal also starring Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.