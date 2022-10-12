Janhvi Kapoor talks about the ‘biggest misconception’ people have about her

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about how she thinks many people have a misconception about her. She says that people think she takes her position for granted because of her privileged background.

In an interview with GoodTimes, Janhvi said “People think I take my position for granted. That’s the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I’m privileged that it makes me unaware of what it’s like to work hard.”

In an attempt to make a strong point, she added, “I may not be the most talented, or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer, but I can promise you that I am the hardest working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don’t doubt my work ethic ever again.”

Janhvi is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Ever since her debut, she has been targeted for being a product of nepotism.

The Dhadak actor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry and is currently prepping for her next film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has many interesting movies in her pipeline. The Ghost Stories actor will star in the thriller ‘Milli’ opposite Sunny Kaushal and in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan.