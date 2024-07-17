| Janhvi Kapoor Gets Shout Out From Rumored Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya On Ulajh Trailer

Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya couldn't contain his excitement and gave a shout-out to her.

By ANI Published Date - 17 July 2024, 12:20 PM

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor left everyone impressed with her role as Suhana Bhatia in the trailer of ‘Ulajh’.

Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya couldn’t stop gushing over it and gave a shout-out to her.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

Makers unleashed the enthralling trailer of ‘Ulajh‘ featuring Janhvi in a pivotal role as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy on Tuesday.

Re-sharing the film’s trailer on his Instagram stories, Shikhar wrote, “Mind blown. Wow wow wow”

From temple visits to family vacations, Shikhar Pahariya has often been snapped with Janhvi. The couple again caught the spotlight recently with the sweet moments at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding.

The trailer introduces Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Suhana Bhatia, as the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, navigating a perilous path where every move is scrutinized.

Her portrayal challenges stereotypes, addressing the issue of nepotism head-on amidst the complexities of her career-defining assignment at the London embassy.

Colleagues doubt her competence, questioning her abilities as mere nepotism, adding layers of tension to the plot.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative.

The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

National award winning director Sudhanshu Saria emphasizes the thematic depth of ‘Ulajh,’ describing it as a reflection on the intricate choices within international diplomacy, amplified by compelling performances from Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew.

Each character is portrayed with shades of grey, promising audiences a rollercoaster of suspense and unexpected revelations.

The film, also starring Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, promises to captivate viewers with its intricate storyline and authentic portrayal of diplomatic intricacies.

‘Ulajh,’ scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.