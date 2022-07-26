Janhvi Kapoor thanks cast and director of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ for helping her do justice to the role

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: A ride with multiple bumps, Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ is a hilarious, riveting journey of Jerry. Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is directed by Siddharth Sen who makes his debut with the crime comedy releasing on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Janhvi a.k.a. Jerry shares her experience on shoot, support from the cast and director for helping her better the character.

She said, “Jigar, Daddu, Siddharth sir, Timmy and the whole team used to play cards between the shots, whenever I wasn’t shooting with my mother and sister (in the film), I used to be the only girl amongst the cast at the shoot. I became an expert bluff player in card games. It was so much fun interacting with all of them. Siddharth (Sen) sir never made it obvious but he explained to me after we finished shooting for the movie that he needed to make a point to make sure that I was never comfortable or at ease. Since Jerry was a character who was out of her comfort zone and doesn’t feel like she is in a safe space, he never wanted me to feel like I am in a safe space. And I really think it did help me not only for the film but also on a personal level.”

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the docile yet gritty character along with a terrific ensemble, including Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.