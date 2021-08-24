Japanese man breaks records with his longest shout

The kinds of Guinness World Records and some quirky experiments by the participants are always fascinating. Adding to the list of some unusually spellbound records is – the longest shout achieved by Akira Fukuzawa from Japan.

As per the record’s statement, the longest shout, now featured as a Guinness World Record, lasted a whole 61.53 seconds.

Well, what’s more? To qualify as a shout, the noise pressure could not drop below 80 decibels- roughly the same volume as the household blender.

As the official Twitter page of Guinness World Records posted about the achievement, several netizens seemed to wish to participate along with Akira Fukuzawa.

“AAAAAAAAAAAA,” a user commented, to which the record in a quirky reply wrote, “only 60 more seconds and you’ve done it.”

Some netizens also wanted to watch a video of the record breaking shout.

So how long can your shout last for?

