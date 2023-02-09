JBR Architecture College commemorates BV DOSHI

JBR Architecture College commemorated a Remembrance Day “Celebrating BV DOSHI' at JBRAC Auditorium

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:40 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

JBR Architecture College commemorate a Remembrance Day-“Celebrating BV Doshi.

Hyderabad: JBR Architecture College commemorated a Remembrance Day “Celebrating BV DOSHI’ at JBRAC Auditorium. Prof Gayatri Joginpally, the director, Veda Kumar Mani Konda, renowned architects and urban planners Sanjeev Joshi and G Jayakrishnan, as well as architecture faculty and students in the first through tenth semesters attended the event.

There were presentations by JBR Faculty and JBRAC students who reflected on his design philosophy and projects with emphasis on the ECIL Housing / Township Project at Hyderabad and work on Cyberabad of BV Doshi.

Also Read Four-day conference of radiologists begins in Hyderabad