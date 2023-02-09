| Four Day Conference Of Radiologists Begins In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: The four-day 23rd annual conference of the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR), featuring over one thousand delegates and faculty from India and abroad, was inaugurated here on Thursday.

The conference will deliberate on new innovations and many research topics, AI interventional radiology, newer embolization techniques like prostatic and genicular artery embolization, robotic interventional radiology, advancement in cancer care, academic sessions and hands-on workshops.

The Executive Committee of ISVIR comprising Dr Suyash Kulkarni, president, Dr Balaji Patel Kola, vice-president Dr Ajit K Yadav, secretary, Dr Bhavesh A. Popat and other senior office bearers and doctors were present. Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the conference.