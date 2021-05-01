JCB stops operations at all Indian plants for 10 days

At present, the company manufactures over 60 products in nine categories, which are not only sold in India but have also been exported to over 110 countries.

New Delhi: Leading earthmoving and construction equipment manufacturer JCB India on Friday announced a 10-day temporary suspension across all its manufacturing facilities in the country, citing the rising number of Covid cases.

“We have decided to pause manufacturing operations for 10 days, starting 1st of May 2021. This is a precautionary measure and applies to all our manufacturing locations at Ballabgarh, Pune and Jaipur,” JCB India CEO and Managing Director Deepak Shetty said.

“Sufficient inventory levels have been built to support the demand for our products during this period. We do not foresee any challenges in the availability of JCB products for our customers in India or for our export markets. All our customer and dealer facing functions will operate normally, while adhering to local guidelines. There will be no disruption in product support for equipment being used by our customers due to this pause.”

