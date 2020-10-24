Jessica Chastain replaces Michelle Williams in HBO’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Chastain will star opposite Oscar Isaac in the drama, an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1970s miniseries. She takes over the part from Michelle Williams

Washington: HBO’s limited series ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ is replacing one multiple Oscar nominee with another for its female lead.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Chastain will star opposite Oscar Isaac in the drama, an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1970s miniseries. She takes over the part from Michelle Williams, who had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts Hagai Levi (HBO’s ‘Our Boys, In Treatment’) is adapting Bergman’s classic and will also direct.

The project comes from Media Res (Apple’s ‘Morning Show’) and Endeavor Content.

The limited series will re-examine the original miniseries’ iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple played by Isaac (‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’, HBO’s ‘Show Me a Hero’) and Chastain (‘Zero Dark Thirty, It Chapter Two’).

Chastain and Isaac previously co-starred in the 2014 feature ‘A Most Violent Year.’

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Chastain is coming off spy thriller ‘The 355’, which is slated for an early 2021 release, and recently wrapped ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’. She’s also set to play country music icon Tammy Wynette in Spectrum and Paramount Network’s limited series ‘George and Tammy’.

Levi executive produces ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ with Isaac, Chastain, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg of Media Res, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman and Blair Breard.