‘Jesus Christ’ gets verified on Twitter; netizens in splits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Twitterati were left in splits after spotting the blue checkmark on Jesus Christ’s profile.

Hyderabad: Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, any news relating to the micro-blogging site is making waves online, mostly because of the unusual developments in the app.

In another bizarre news, ‘Jesus Christ’ now has a verified account, all thanks to this new Twitter Blue feature.

Confused? Well, it’s just that Twitter has officially verified the parody page that goes by the name ‘Jesus Christ’, and the blue checkmark is possible due to the Twitter Blue subscription, which is rolling out for $8 every month.

The parody account impersonating God has been on the micro-blogging site since 2006, and its bio reads, “Carpenter, Healer, and God”. Featuring a cartoonish profile picture of Jesus Christ, the profile also bears a link to Jesus Christ’s Wikipedia page and has over seven lakh followers.

Who has two thumbs and verified? — Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the account has replied “This is a parody”, to a tweet by Elon Musk where he warns “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended.”

This is a parody https://t.co/NhzLdQZqwG — Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 7, 2022

Twitterati were left in splits after spotting the blue checkmark on Jesus Christ’s profile. “Please make me your only follower, @Jesus. I carried you down the beach that one time,” wrote a user. “I’m still waiting for Santa to come on Twitter. I just know he’s real,” another user commented.

Check out other hilarious tweets here:

Jesus is it really you? I have so many questions. How did u get out of the cave? Wine? Bread? And did u know about Judah. What are the winning lotto numbers. Please answer at least the last one 🙏 😔 😅😅 — Chef Gaston Romero (@GastonRomero04) November 11, 2022

Oh my god! I can't believe it, I'm an atheist follower of Jesus Christ. — Matthew Rose (@MatthewLRose) November 10, 2022

If they can take away Jesus’s validation, what chance do the rest of us stand? — bitteroldman (@kdidd0925) November 11, 2022

Soon after Twitter rolled out the blue tick mark feature for Twitter Blue users, fake accounts of former US President Donald Trump, who is banned from the social network, started popping up with a blue verification tick. Gaming character Super Mario and Laker’s player LeBron James have also emerged online.