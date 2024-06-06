Jewellery festival ‘Studs and Drops’ launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 12:04 AM

Hyderabad: Gold jewellery festival ‘Studs and Drops’, showcasing the best and latest designs of earrings has been launched in all the outlets of Bhima Jewellers in Hyderabad and Tirupati between June 1 and June 16.

It showcases more than 500 varieties of latest designs in earrings and customers will also have exclusive access to special offers during the course of the jewellery festival.

The collection reflects the artistic craftsmanship and traditional jewellery designs and heritage of TS and AP. A lot of effort has gone into ensuring that the collection strikes the right balance between tradition and modern tastes, a press release said.

“We are glad to launch the special ‘Studs and Drops’ jewellery festival in Hyderabad and Tirupati. I urge our customers and lovers of well crafted jewellery to visit the festival,” Abhishek Bindumadhav, MD, Bhima Jewellers, stated in the release.