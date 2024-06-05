Tinder unveils starter pack for first-time queer daters

To support queer newbies to be the most authentic selves on their dating journeys, Tinder’s Queer Dating Starter Pack, curated by Gaysi Family with insights from The OKnit, offers practical advice based on real-life experiences of the queer community.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 5 June 2024, 11:58 PM

Hyderabad: Tinder, the dating app, has released its first Queer Dating Starter Pack in India, this Pride month. Developed with Gaysi Family, a queer-owned, queer-run media platform, this visual checklist will be a great assist for young first-time queer daters on Tinder, offering essential guidance on self-discovery, dating etiquette, consent, safety & boundaries, and self-care.

“We are now addressing a significant need for young queer daters who are navigating their dating lives for the first time. Many existing resources offering dating advice are often neither thoughtful nor inclusive. Our checklists fill that gap by encouraging young queer daters in India to engage thoughtfully with their connections while staying true to themselves,” said Tejaswi Subramanian, Digital Content Editor, Gaysi Family.

The FAQ section addresses concerns and uncertainties that may arise during the dating process, such as readiness to date, exploring one’s identity, and understanding boundaries.

In June 2024, Tinder users in India will see Swipe Cards directing them to checklists on LetsTalkGender.in. Tinder has also introduced a series of new profile stickers such as ‘Came Out Online’, ‘My First Pride’ and more, giving members more options to express themselves and connect with others in an authentic and relatable way to celebrate Pride. Tinder’s Pride stickers were available on the app beginning on Monday.