Jharkhand: BJP lodges FIR against ‘Tandav’ director, cast

Surya Prabhat, vice president of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday lodged an FIR at Argora police station in Ranchi against ‘Tandav’ director Ali Abbas Zafar and the entire star cast of the web series.

Ranchi: The BJP on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the director and actors of web series ‘Tandav’ in Ranchi.

“Through the web series constitutional norms has been violated. It was a deliberate attempt to create disturbance in communal harmony in the country. In the name of entertainment such things cannot be tolerated,” said the FIR.

A large number of BJYM workers were present while lodging the FIR. The BJYM workers also shouted slogans against the ‘Tandav’ series.

On Tuesday, Swami Divyanand Maharaj had raised objection over the scenes of in ‘Tandav’. He had reportedly threatened that “Tandav” (violence) will be witnessed in Ranchi if the objectionable scenes are not removed.

“On a regular basis they make a mockery of Hindu culture in movies. The Sadhus and Pandits are shown as comedians. The gods and goddesses’ original shape are changed in movies. Hindu society is hurt by such acts,” said Divyanand Maharaj said.

Different organisations also took out a protest march against the web series.

