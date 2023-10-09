Jharkhand CM lays foundation stone of Rs 484-cr lift irrigation project

By PTI Updated On - 08:00 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Deoghar: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 484-crore mega lift irrigation project aimed at encouraging farming in the state.

The project, expected to be completed in two-and-half years, would benefit around 1.11 lakh farmers across three assembly constituencies – Sarath, Madhupur and Jamtara, he said.

“Our government is committed to increase farmers’ income. This project will encourage farming with robust irrigation facility,” Soren said.

It is the second such mega project to come up in Jharkhand, after the ‘Masaliya’ in Dumka.

“Similar lift irrigation initiatives will also be taken in Palamu, Giridih and Jamshedpur districts. I believe Jharkhand can progress only when its rural economy and farmers are strengthened,” the chief minister said.

‘Kisan Pathshalas’ are being opened in every district, where farmers would be taught about new techniques of farming, he added.

“The project would help irrigate 13,164 hectares of land, and benefit 1.11 lakh farmers in 190 villages,” a state government official said.