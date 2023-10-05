CM Soren: Agencies used for political gain in Sanjay Singh’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party has been protesting in several parts of India after the arrest of Sanjay Singh. AAP workers staged a protest in the national capital at the Aam Aadmi Party office and demanded his release.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh a day ago in the now-scrapped Delhi excise ‘scam’ suggests that it can be seen how central agencies were being used for political benefits.

Echoing the concerns of his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, Soren said that there are speculations that many people (opposition political leaders) are in line (to get arrested).

“How agencies are being used for political benefits can be seen in front of the world… Why are you talking only about Sanjay Singh? There are many people in line. There are talks about us also,” CM Soren said while speaking to ANI in Ranchi on Thursday.

He also spoke about allegations against him in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

“I come from the Adivasi community, and allegations are made against me for Benami’s property… You know how Adivasi land and property are bought and sold… Our property is neither bought nor sold, nor does the bank help; what will one do by buying property?”, CM Soren asked brushing off the allegations under the carpet.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got a 10-day remand of Sanjay Singh in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for ED in the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday.

ED informed the court that searches were conducted on Wednesday at Sanjay Singh’s residence and a statement was also recorded. ED sought the remand of Sanjay Singh stating that ED has to confront Singh with digital evidence.

Sr Adv Mohit Mathur appeared for Sanjay Singh and said, “This case investigation keeps going and will never end. Dinesh Arora who is a star witness was made accused earlier by both agencies and later he turned approver in the case.” Sanjay Singh’s lawyer opposed the remand plea of ED and said that demanding 10 days is an absurd position for someone who is not involved in the matter at all.

Meanwhile, before appearing in the court, Sanjay Singh said that his arrest is “Modiji’s injustice and he would lose the election”.

Sanjay Singh was taken into custody after a day-long interrogation by ED officials at his Delhi residence. He was later brought to the ED office on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, AAP workers and supporters who were protesting the arrest of MP Sanjay Singh were detained by the police in Mumbai.

Several senior leaders of the ruling party including Atishi, and Reena Gupta raised slogans against the BJP and demanded the release of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Notably, Sanjay Singh is the third prominent leader of the AAP, after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, to be arrested by a central agency.