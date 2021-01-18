Jharkhand prevail over Hyderabad in super over

Jharkhand opted to field after winning the toss and restricted Hyderabad to 139 for eight in 20 overs, with left-arm medium-pacer Vikash Singh and right-arm medium-pacer Vivekanand Tiwary picking up three wickets each.

By | Published: 6:14 pm

Kolkata: Jharkhand saw off the challenge of Hyderabad via a super over in an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Monday.

Jharkhand opted to field after winning the toss and restricted Hyderabad to 139 for eight in 20 overs, with left-arm medium-pacer Vikash Singh and right-arm medium-pacer Vivekanand Tiwary picking up three wickets each. B Sandeep (37 off 34, 4×4) was the top-scorer while Himalay Agarwal and Buddhi Rahul contributed 26 each as Hyderabad posted a modest score.

In reply, Jharkhand started in earnest with skipper Ishan Kishan (27) and Utkarsh Singh (29) going on the attack. The dismissal of Kishan by T Ravi Teja did not seem to deter Utkarsh and Virat Singh, who went for their shots. Right-arm medium-pacer Ajay Dev Goud (4/22) struck three quick blows and reduced Jharkhand to 78 for four and despite some late hitting by Kushal Singh (24) and Anukul Roy (30, 13 balls, 3 sixes), the team lost its way again and finished on 139 for nine.

In the super over, Kishan smacked two sixes off C Rakshann Reddy while Roy hoisted one over the boundary as Jharkhand ended up with 23 runs. Hyderabad could only muster 14 for one.

Brief Scores (Round V)

Group B: Assam 148/5 in 20 overs Odisha 154/6 in 19 overs (Subhransu Senapati 64);

Group A: Uttar Pradesh 132/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Goswami 47; J Suchith 3/21, Praveen Dubey 3/15) lost to Karnataka 136/5 in 19.3 overs (Shreyas Gopal 47 no; Sharma 2/23); Punjab 183/3 in 20 overs (Mandeep Singh 99 no, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 63) bt Tripura 161/4 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 64 no, Udiyan Bose 50); Railways 133/9 in 20 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 57, Pratham Singh 42; Umran Malik 3/24, Parvez Rasool 2/19) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 135/3 in 15.5 overs (Suryansh Raina 48);