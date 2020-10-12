Jharkhand reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, three fresh fatalities

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 286, followed by Bokaro at 47 and East Singbhum at 45.

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 92,525 as 574 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday.

Three more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state’s coronavirus death toll to 787, he said.

Of the three fresh fatalities, two were reported from Dhanbad and one from East Singhbhum, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 286, followed by Bokaro at 47 and East Singbhum at 45.

Jharkhand now has 8,167 active COVID-19 cases, while 83,571 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has conducted 17,793 sample tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, he added.